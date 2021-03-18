See all wikifolios
LTS and Cashflow Yield

CaptainPug

Performance

  • +16.5 %
    since 2021-01-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -7.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.11×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The strategy focuses on stocks with a strong book supported by strong cash flow yield.
Generally the stocks are changed once a month to recalculate the latest highest cash flow yields dependent on quarter earnings or changes in the underlying data.
Screener is taken in cooperation with Traderfox and data from Morningstar database. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFXXLTSCFY
Date created
2021-01-06
Index level
High watermark
114.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

CaptainPug
Registered since 2014-08-10
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

