LTS and Cashflow Yield
Last Login: 2021-03-18
Performance
-
+16.5 %since 2021-01-06
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-7.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.11×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-01 at 04:05 pmUS78667J1088Price EUR 70.900 9.8 %
-
Sell 2021-03-01 at 04:05 pmCA1363851017Price EUR 23.200 1.2 %
Trading Idea
The strategy focuses on stocks with a strong book supported by strong cash flow yield.
Generally the stocks are changed once a month to recalculate the latest highest cash flow yields dependent on quarter earnings or changes in the underlying data.
Screener is taken in cooperation with Traderfox and data from Morningstar database. show more
Generally the stocks are changed once a month to recalculate the latest highest cash flow yields dependent on quarter earnings or changes in the underlying data.
Screener is taken in cooperation with Traderfox and data from Morningstar database. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFXXLTSCFY
|
Date created
|2021-01-06
|Index level
|
High watermark
|114.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2014-08-10
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis