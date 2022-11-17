Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

zonentrading

Raisedbyapes

Last Login: 11/17/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+4.2%
since 11/16/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Idee ist es Angebots- und Nachfragezonen zu handeln. Ausgangspunkt hierfür sind Zonen, die durch Volumen im Markt bestimmt werden. Entscheidungsfindung soll im 4H Chart erfolgen. Haltedauer ist gering.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFZONENTRA

Date created

11/16/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+18.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year