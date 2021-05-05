Alle wikifolios
Forta Trend Invest

Forta

Performance

  • +20,0 %
    seit 09.04.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -20,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 4,03×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The strategy FortaTrend Invest is based on simple trend following principle.
The investment decision is taken by analizing past performance of an assets and selecting the best performers.

During the US Dollart and Euro emission the best strategy is to investment in assets with limited supply like ETFs and ETPs backed by precious metals, crude oil and cryptocurrencies.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000FORTA
Erstellungsdatum
09.04.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
117,2

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Forta
Mitglied seit 09.12.2020
