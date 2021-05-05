Forta Trend Invest

Handelsidee

The strategy FortaTrend Invest is based on simple trend following principle.

The investment decision is taken by analizing past performance of an assets and selecting the best performers.



During the US Dollart and Euro emission the best strategy is to investment in assets with limited supply like ETFs and ETPs backed by precious metals, crude oil and cryptocurrencies. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.