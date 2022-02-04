Alle wikifolios
Unpopular And Underrated Stocks

Dirk Stadelmann
Handelsidee

More and more investors are avoiding investments in specific sectors. But many of these companies will continue to develop positively in the future.
In addition, these shares have one thing in common: Measured in terms of their dominant market position, the sales generated and, above all, the profits and returns, their intrinsic value and their share prices, the stocks are cheap to buy.
Shares from various industries are by no means overlooked by the financial world; on the contrary, many investors are deliberately avoiding them these days. However, it is not the stock market that generates positive sales for companies, but the free market and the end customer. So why not profit from it?
The energy sector in particular shows that companies have a high, if sometimes hidden, capacity for innovation and that ecological risks have long been priced in.
So the aim is to invest in shares of underrated companies - sometimes marked as ethically incorrect. mehr anzeigen
Bred
Dirk Stadelmann
Mitglied seit 10.01.2013
