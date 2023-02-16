This wikifolio should invest primarily in US ETF based on PAA and GPM System. Protective Asset Allocation has the capacity to obtain positive returns consistently over 45+ years. Generalized Protective Momentum combines the protective momentum approach with correlation hedged returns. GPM’s chosen hedge approach may boost return or reduce left tail risk while preserving consistent positive return performance. Additionally ETFs could be added to the mix once in a while, as a part of the risk management. The investment horizon should generally be a shorter one with possible daily rebalancing. The trade sizes should be very small in order to be able to diversify and manage risk. It is also planned to use stop-losses for the majority of positions.