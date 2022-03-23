Erigon Composite

Handelsidee

ERIGON stands for:

Exchange currencies (FX) and ETFs

Renewable resources sector

Indexes/Indices Futures

Geological resources sector

Other shares and instruments

New-Age digital companies sector



The combination and composites of these sectors and industries are making this portfolio very attractive and prone to growth and stability in the future.



The selection of the instruments that will be composites of the portfolio is done thoroughly with methods such as Fundamental analysis (from the financial health of the company to positioning on the market, and influence from the market trends and the Geo-Politics of the surrounding area where the company or the instrument operates and it is influenced by).



On this we add technical analysis such as The Theory of Cube, based on the Fibonacci levels and sequence, Moving average reading and analysis, MACD reading and analysis, Volume reading and analysis. Calculation of the HC Analytix formula and levels for support and resistance.



The assessment at the end is based on the growth potential, stability, and future innovations of the companies, and the stability and ROI of the instruments available for trading. Looking at the long term and minimizing the risk for long-term growth. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.