InsightGrowth-Shares

Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, world-wide stock of small-, mid-, as well as, large-cap companies shall be traded over the course of a few days up to weeks. In the beginning, position entries and take profits shall only be made according to chart analysis (flags, pennants, turn around patterns, etc.). Fundamental data might be included through time. Through position distribution on different branches, company sizes and kinds a certain diversification shall be obtained.

