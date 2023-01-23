pioneer
Handelsidee
Focus on disruptive companies with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. Although established companies which are operating in fast growth markets are Part of the stratategy. Under normal circumstances the investment Horizon is mid-long term. This Portfolio invests only in equity securities of companies. The Analysis is based on business fundamentals e.g., annual and quarterly reports, competition, management, market Environment. Furthermore the potential of the underlying business model or Technology is being examined.
WFWU99HHXP
19.12.2022
-
108,9
Anlageuniversum
