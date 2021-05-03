The 10 hottest stocks in CW 17/21

In the past trading week, all eyes were on the U.S. "The still fledgling reporting season for Q1/2021 has reached a first peak," explains trader Stephan Waldhauser (stwBoerse). With , , , and it was the big tech players' turn to open their books. And they did not disappoint. The high expectations were met or exceeded. However, only Apple made it into the top 3 of last week's most bought stocks. In addition to the Tech Group, and the stock market newcomer complete the podium places.
|#
|Name
|Branch
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|Elektrotechnik
|Snoops-Trading
|2
|Kryptowährungen
|World's Best Brands
|Hard-/Software
|TITANS
|4
|Finanzen
|Nordstern
|5
|Hard-/Software
|Cybersecurity Innovators
|6
|Automobil
|Blockchain 2.0
|7
|Biotechnologie
|€uro am Sonntag Offensiv
|8
|Automobil
|AA+ Master-Trading ohne Hebel
|9
|Biotechnologie
|Snoops-Trading
|10
|Pharma
|25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung
Varta – first the good news or the bad news?
Varta stockholders could hardly complain about too little action last week. Earlier in the week, the German battery company announced plans to enter the business of battery cells for electric cars. Trader Berthold Baurek-Karlic (TechFuturist), who holds the stock in his wikifolio Digital Gamechangers, loves it: "Many say Varta is late to the party, I say they arrive just in time. The market is picking up now, so now it needs more resources and there's enough capital for innovation."
Disillusionment then ensued in the middle of the week: It became known that Apple wants to cut the production of AirPods – in which Varta batteries are installed – by up to 30 percent in the current year. News upon which the Varta stock significantly went down. The wikifolio traders, however, were not deterred by this and used the price losses to ramp up buying.
Coinbase – Opportunities after a bumpy stock market debut?
The stocks of the crypto trading platform Coinbase which have been tradable since mid-April got off to a turbulent start on the stock market. Supported by Bitcoin highs and hype, the security initially shot up to prices of over 350 euros. Coinbase was thus worth over 100 billion US dollars at one point. From there, things quickly went downhill again. The share corrected for several days and found a bottom at around 230 euros. Calm seemed to have returned last week: The price moved sideways at the 250 euro mark.
Apple – quarterly figures even better than expected
Apple presented its figures for the past quarter last Wednesday and exceeded the already high expectations. Trader Michael Seibold (MSeibold) explains: "Apple reported revenue and profit well above Wall Street expectations and announced a $90 billion stock buyback. Sales to China almost doubled. Results exceeded analyst targets in every category." Like many other traders, Seibold took this news as an opportunity to add to his holdings of Apple stocks. In his wikifolio Pivotal News Trading the security is currently weighted at 9.6 percent.
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This applies in particular to countries in which such an offer to buy or sell is not permitted. For further information, please refer to our General Terms and Conditions.