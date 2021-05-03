The 10 hottest stocks in CW 17/21

In the past trading week, all eyes were on the U.S. "The still fledgling reporting season for Q1/2021 has reached a first peak," explains trader Stephan Waldhauser ( stwBoerse). With Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft it was the big tech players' turn to open their books. And they did not disappoint. The high expectations were met or exceeded. However, only Apple made it into the top 3 of last week's most bought stocks. In addition to the Tech Group, Varta and the stock market newcomer Coinbase complete the podium places.

Varta – first the good news or the bad news?

Varta stockholders could hardly complain about too little action last week. Earlier in the week, the German battery company announced plans to enter the business of battery cells for electric cars. Trader Berthold Baurek-Karlic ( TechFuturist), who holds the stock in his wikifolio Digital Gamechangers, loves it: "Many say Varta is late to the party, I say they arrive just in time. The market is picking up now, so now it needs more resources and there's enough capital for innovation."

Disillusionment then ensued in the middle of the week: It became known that Apple wants to cut the production of AirPods – in which Varta batteries are installed – by up to 30 percent in the current year. News upon which the Varta stock significantly went down. The wikifolio traders, however, were not deterred by this and used the price losses to ramp up buying.

Coinbase – Opportunities after a bumpy stock market debut?

The stocks of the crypto trading platform Coinbase which have been tradable since mid-April got off to a turbulent start on the stock market. Supported by Bitcoin highs and hype, the security initially shot up to prices of over 350 euros. Coinbase was thus worth over 100 billion US dollars at one point. From there, things quickly went downhill again. The share corrected for several days and found a bottom at around 230 euros. Calm seemed to have returned last week: The price moved sideways at the 250 euro mark.

Apple – quarterly figures even better than expected

Apple presented its figures for the past quarter last Wednesday and exceeded the already high expectations. Trader Michael Seibold ( MSeibold) explains: "Apple reported revenue and profit well above Wall Street expectations and announced a $90 billion stock buyback. Sales to China almost doubled. Results exceeded analyst targets in every category." Like many other traders, Seibold took this news as an opportunity to add to his holdings of Apple stocks. In his wikifolio Pivotal News Trading the security is currently weighted at 9.6 percent.