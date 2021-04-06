The 10 hottest stocks in CW 13/21

While the Corona pandemic continues to paralyze entire sectors of the economy, the mood on the stock markets is cheerful. Stock market players, who are optimistic due to vaccination successes in the USA and UK and are known to be forward-looking, are already pricing in a return to normality. Strong U.S. economic data and the best Easter week in the history of the DAX so far added to the good mood last week. The wikifolio traders turned out to be eager to buy. Most of all, they grabbed the stocks of Plug Power, Baidu and BioNTech.

Plug Power – bet on the Dip

Since the beginning of 2021, the Plug Power stock price has halved. This stock thus follows the industry trend. Hydrogen stocks have lost steam in the last few months. Many wikifolio traders appeared to be betting on a trend reversal – the so-called dip – last week and bought the Plug Power stock.

Trader Johannes Beckert ( TJB), who runs the wikifolio Brennstoffzelle – Wasserstoff views this in a sceptical light: "Plug Power is promising a lot, but a handful of questions cause me concern. The company has strategic issues, competition from electric batteries, and recent accounting issues that put financials into question. When you combine this with a sharp valuation, there is far more risk than reward in Plug Power." Hence, in light of the strategic difficulties, competition and recent accounting problems, he does not consider the risk-reward ratio of the stock to be attractive.

Baidu – emergency sales exploited

A special situation arose last week with the stocks of the Chinese tech company Baidu. As BBC reported, investment banks had to sell billions of dollars worth of Chinese stocks in Baidu, VipShop and Tencent Music because a hedge fund's loan collateral was insufficient due to recent losses.

Resourceful wikifolio traders took advantage of this situation for additional buys. Among them Phillip Bußmann ( LONGLIFE): "After the news about the emergency sales, I took the opportunity on Friday to buy or re-buy the shares 33 to 50 percent cheaper than they were trading just a few days ago. It is not clear whether more distressed sales may follow. In any case, the chance of a steep countermovement remains high." In his wikifolio China Hightech, Baidu stock is currently weighted at 6.3 percent.

BioNTech – the figures speak for themselves

BioNTech shares experienced renewed hype last week after the company presented its figures for the past financial year. Horst Alber ( Alber) comments: "BioNTech has presented great numbers for 2020. In December, the first sales were booked for the Corona vaccine. For 2021, the company has again increased the number of doses to a total of 2.5 billion! I will keep the stock as a long-term investment in my wikifolio." Currently the security is weighted with eight percent in Albers wikifolio Ethisch-ökologischer Mix.

