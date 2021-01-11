Hottest Stocks in CW 01/21

Fear of Missing Out: Buying when prices rise
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|24,4%
|Venture Capital Strategies
|2
|9,8%
|Intelligent Matrix Trend
|3
|19,2%
|German Top Momentum
|4
|5,8%
|High-Tech Stock Picking
|5
|7,9%
|7daysafter
The "Fear of Missing Out" – FOMO for short – leads traders to buy stocks whose price has already risen significantly. This is what happened last week with the KoljaBarghoorn), who has the stock himself weighted at around 19 percent in his wikifolio Gaming Aktien mit Kopf, explains why this is the case and whether the stock still has potential.. The Norwegian company, which only went public in October 2020, is a provider of online chess services. The reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen is the name giver and co-founder. Just like the royal game itself, the stock is experiencing a real hype right now. The stock price rose by more than 20 percent over the week. In a YouTube video, trader Nicolas Barghoorn (
Chart
Buying the Dip: Buys when prices fall
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|bought in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-14,9%
|Trend & Fundamental
|2
|-8,8%
|Aktien-Werte First
|3
|-6,2%
|GroDiVal TrendInvest
|4
|-13,1%
|USA Favoriten
|5
|-5,9%
|Potentialwerte
The "buying the dip" trading motive is evident when traders buy falling stocks in the hope of a bottoming out – in other words, the imminent turnaround. This behavior could be observed last week with Scheid), who focuses on such cases in his wikifolio Special Situations bought into Haier Smart Home on 6 January and commented in the process: "The company has also been listed in Hong Kong since 23 December 2020 (H stock, current price EUR 3.33), while the D stock currently costs around EUR 1.78 in Germany. Then there is also the A stock, which is listed in China (current price: EUR 4.01). The reductions of the D-stock to the A-stock and to the H-stock are clearly too high – especially since the D-stock represents the same rights.". The buyers of the stock were betting on a special situation. Trader Christian Scheid (
Chart
Taking Profit: Selling when prices are rising
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|5,1%
|Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum
|2
|9,1%
|Fortes fortuna adiuvat!
|3
|8,7%
|Trends and more
|4
|5,3%
|firstclass stock picking
|5
|5,0%
|Nordstern
Profits were taken on thestock in particular last week. The stock of the German conglomerate is currently trading at around 123 euros and has thus doubled in price since the Corona low. The recovery, which had stalled over the summer, has recently picked up again. This was reflected in a weekly increase of around five percent. Many traders took this opportunity to cash in.
Jumping the Ship: Selling when prices are falling
|#
|Name
|Performance 7 days
|sold in this wikifolio, among others
|1
|-10,7%
|Special Situations long/short
|2
|-7,1%
|Special Situations long/short
|3
|-10,8%
|ROGO Growth Leaders
|4
|-7,7%
|Trend links unten-rechts oben
|5
|-8,3%
|Burggraben-Invest weltweit
A good captain is the last to leave a sinking ship. Good investors, on the other hand, behave completely differently. They minimize losses and dump "sinking" stocks. In 2021, the Titanic among such securities remains Wirecard. Long since shipwrecked, the stock is now in the hands of the gamblers. Rumors determine the price and cause extreme swings in both directions. Last week, for example, the stock initially traded at 36 cents, then jumped to over 1.30 euros by Wednesday, only to fall back to 41 cents at the end of the week. Not for the faint-hearted.
Disclaimer: Every investment in securities and other forms of investment is subject to various risks. Explicit reference is made to the risk factors in the prospectus documents of Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft (Final Terms, Base Prospectus together with supplements and the Simplified Prospectuses, respectively) at wikifolio.com , ls-tc.de and ls-d.ch. You should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The approval of the prospectus by the competent authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The performance of the wikifolios as well as the respective wikifolio certificates refers to past performance. Future performance cannot be inferred from this. The content of this site does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.