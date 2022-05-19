DachDuke
-0.4%
since 05/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Das DachDuke-Wikifolio investiert in interessante und teils risikobehaftete Wikifolio-Zertifikate. Vorerst wird äußerst diversifiziert investiert, um das Risiko zu minimieren. Sobald "Gewinner" auszumachen sind, wird in diese entsprechend mehr investiert und teils gewinne aus "schlechteren" Wikifolios mitgenommen und reinvestiert.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0002DDFH
Date created
05/18/2022
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).