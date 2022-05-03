DeutschlandTop40 by InvestWizard
-0.1%
since 05/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
wikifolio aus 40 deutschen Unternehmen. Dabei 10 Unternehmen aus dem DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TECDAX. Eine Mischung also aus Value und Growth. Etablierten Unternehmen und Newcomern. Echte deutsche Wertarbeit für nachhaltiges Wachstum gepaart mit Innovationsreichtum zur Partizipation an neuen Trends.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00040DEU
Date created
05/02/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0