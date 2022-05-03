LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

DeutschlandTop40 by InvestWizard

InvestWizard

Last Login: 05/03/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 05/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

wikifolio aus 40 deutschen Unternehmen. Dabei 10 Unternehmen aus dem DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TECDAX. Eine Mischung also aus Value und Growth. Etablierten Unternehmen und Newcomern. Echte deutsche Wertarbeit für nachhaltiges Wachstum gepaart mit Innovationsreichtum zur Partizipation an neuen Trends.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00040DEU

Date created

05/02/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Resilient Asset Allocation DYN

Andreas Duscher

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+110.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke DEU

Rainer König

+7.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+26.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

AA+ Master-Trading ohne Hebel

Axel Albietz

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualitaet - Value - Wachstum

Benjamin Seith

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year