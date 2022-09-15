HoegyTrade
0.0%
since 09/14/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses Portfolio befasst sich mit innovativen und nachhaltigen Aktien und ETF. Es wird eine gesunde Mischung zwischen Risiko und damit schnellem Gewinn bzw. Verlust und langfristig sicheren Anlagen geführt
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00060525
Date created
09/14/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0