Long Hold Dividende EUR
-0.2%
since 02/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Langfristige Anlage mit ''Buy and Hold'' Strategie mit Schwerpunkt auf Dividenden Aktien. Dazu 20% ETF Anteil, sowie ein Anteil von max. 5% an Hebelpositionen. Ziel ist ein stetiges passives Einkommen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF00081299
Date created
02/03/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0