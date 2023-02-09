Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Long Hold Dividende EUR

Tarkan08

Last Login: 02/09/2023

-0.2%
since 02/03/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Langfristige Anlage mit ''Buy and Hold'' Strategie mit Schwerpunkt auf Dividenden Aktien. Dazu 20% ETF Anteil, sowie ein Anteil von max. 5% an Hebelpositionen. Ziel ist ein stetiges passives Einkommen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00081299

Date created

02/03/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

