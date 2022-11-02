Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

AS 001

Johannes Bruski

 | AS000

Last Login: 11/02/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.4%
since 10/30/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

15%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio handelt mit Aktien und anderen Instrumenten. Handelssignale ergeben sich aus quantitativen Handelssystemen, die fundamentale und andere Daten verwenden. Das Wikifolio kann Long- und Short-Positionen eingehen. Es kann Leverage verwenden - das soll es aber nur im Ausnahmefall.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000AS003

Date created

10/30/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+24.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Werte durch Aktienrückkäufe

Frank Seehawer

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kombi-Strategie Saisonalitaet

Andreas Martens

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend Select Prime

Frank Keip

+14.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+21.7%
Ø-Perf. per year