Basis-Sparplan
-7.5%
since 01/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.3%
Max loss
0.52
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
168 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Welt AG mit zusätzlichen Faktoren. Welt ACWI und ACWI IMI ACW Small Caps USA und Europa USA NDQ und S&P EU Stoxx und TecDax Faktoren Momentum InfoTech Social Value Faktor Automation und Robo Big Data Dividende
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000BASPA
Date created
01/31/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
103.9
Decision making
Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis