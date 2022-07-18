LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Basis-Sparplan

Eunique

Last Login: 07/18/2022

-7.5%
since 01/31/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-16.3%
Max loss
0.52
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
168 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Welt AG mit zusätzlichen Faktoren. Welt ACWI und ACWI IMI ACW Small Caps USA und Europa USA NDQ und S&P EU Stoxx und TecDax Faktoren Momentum InfoTech Social Value Faktor Automation und Robo Big Data Dividende

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000BASPA

Date created

01/31/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.9

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

