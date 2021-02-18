See all wikifolios
BoWFO

marpi

  • +5.4 %
    since 2021-01-13
    1 Year
    Ø-Performance per year
  • -3.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
    Risk factor
Es wird nur in diverse Wikifolios mit hohen Renditen und gleichmäßigen Wachstum investiert. Auch wird auf ein geringeres Risiko geachtet. Eine lange Haltezeit ist das große Ziel. Daher werden immer wieder Anteile in unregelmäßigen Abständen hinzugefügt. show more
WF000BOW01
2021-01-13
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

marpi
Registered since 2020-03-26
