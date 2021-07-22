Global LONG SHORT Total Return
Last Login: 2021-07-22
Performance
-
+0.7 %since 2021-05-29
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-5.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
1.43×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-17 at 10:13 amFR0010869578Price EUR 26.750 2.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
This portfolio will invest in equities, bonds, commodities, and some limited exposure to BTC/ETH/emerging cryptos.
It will be holding individual stocks, long and short ETFs/ETNs, leveraged instruments, and options.
The overall beta of the portfolio shall not exceed 2 to prevent excessive risk-taking.
Focus on a total return approach i.e. positive performance in both bull and bear markets.
show more
It will be holding individual stocks, long and short ETFs/ETNs, leveraged instruments, and options.
The overall beta of the portfolio shall not exceed 2 to prevent excessive risk-taking.
Focus on a total return approach i.e. positive performance in both bull and bear markets.
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000BTCLS
|
Date created
|2021-05-29
|Index level
|
High watermark
|105.6
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Wolfgang Seidl
Registered since 2017-01-03
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis