CrossAssetTotalReturn
+0.9%
since 03/16/2023
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.09
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
The idea is to generate total return over the long runt (3+ years) by picking special situations all over the investmentscope. The used instruments are not limited and ranging from stocks, certificates, warrants and all tools that are suitable for investing in the ideas generated. The investmentideas are both fundamental and momentum based.
WF000CATR1
Date created
03/16/2023
Index level
High watermark
100.0