ESB_Investment_Club_Reutlingen
Last Login: 2022-04-04
Performance
-
+0.1 %since 2022-03-31
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.02×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-03-31 at 10:07 pmIE00B6YX5C33Price EUR 410.610 4.1%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
ESB Capital is the student fund of the ESB Investment Club and will participate in the BVH Portfolio Challenge on behalf of the entire club. ESB Capital is structured into two funds, Pegasus Value and Millennium ESG, which will cooperate in designing and implementing the portfolio for this challenge. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000ESBIC
|
Date created
|2022-03-31
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-03-31