ESB_Investment_Club_Reutlingen

ESBIC

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2022-03-31
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.02×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

ESB Capital is the student fund of the ESB Investment Club and will participate in the BVH Portfolio Challenge on behalf of the entire club. ESB Capital is structured into two funds, Pegasus Value and Millennium ESG, which will cooperate in designing and implementing the portfolio for this challenge. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000ESBIC
Date created
2022-03-31
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

ESBIC
Registered since 2022-03-31
