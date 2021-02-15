See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

TERRA NOVA INDEX

StockShepherd

Performance

  • +3.0 %
    since 2021-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Investment in disruptive und innovative Game Changer.

Am Aktienmarkt investiert seit 2012.
Erster Kauf NVIDIA für $11 | Kurs 02/2021 $611 | Performance bis 02/2021 +5.550%
2014 Invest in Apple, Paypal. 2016 Netflix, Tesla.


show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000F2021
Date created
2021-01-28
Index level
High watermark
101.8

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

StockShepherd
Registered since 2020-05-11
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios