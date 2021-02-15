TERRA NOVA INDEX
Performance
-
+3.0 %since 2021-01-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-01-28 at 04:43 pmDE000A1TNV91Price EUR 49.650 2.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Investment in disruptive und innovative Game Changer.
Am Aktienmarkt investiert seit 2012.
Erster Kauf NVIDIA für $11 | Kurs 02/2021 $611 | Performance bis 02/2021 +5.550%
2014 Invest in Apple, Paypal. 2016 Netflix, Tesla.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000F2021
|
Date created
|2021-01-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|101.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-05-11