Future Sound
+0.5%
since 10/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Investment in neue Technologien und Trends insbes. Blockchain, Cyber Security, Green Tech & Green Energy. Weitgehend Stabilität innerhalb des Portfolios und Cash Quote von 20-30% präferiert. The future is bright!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000FS777
Date created
10/28/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
101.5