Fundamental Selection System
+1.3%
since 09/17/2021
-0.9%
1 Year
+2.1%
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
564 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Dieses Wikifolio spiegelt eine Strategie basierend auf Global-makro-Faktoren wieder. In Stressphasen wird in Gold, Anleihen, sowie Cash investiert und in guten Phasen wird in ausgewählte Aktien investiert.
Master data
Symbol
WF000FSS21
Date created
09/17/2021
Index level
-
High watermark
102.6