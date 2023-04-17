Skip to content
Global GARP

JOGI1

Last Login: 04/17/2023

+23.7%
since 03/05/2020
-7.8%
1 Year
+7.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
-23.0%
Max loss
0.55
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Trading Idea

Investitionen in aussichtsreiche Nebenwerte aus überwiegend entwickelten Märkten mit langfristigem Anlagehorizont; Konzentration auf "High Conviction"-Unternehmen bei gleichzeitiger Diversifikation über Branchen und Länder

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000GARP1

Date created

03/05/2020

Index level

-

High watermark

123.4

Investment Universe

