Global GARP
+23.7%
since 03/05/2020
-7.8%
1 Year
+7.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
-23.0%
Max loss
0.55
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1,139 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Investitionen in aussichtsreiche Nebenwerte aus überwiegend entwickelten Märkten mit langfristigem Anlagehorizont; Konzentration auf "High Conviction"-Unternehmen bei gleichzeitiger Diversifikation über Branchen und Länder
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000GARP1
Date created
03/05/2020
Index level
-
High watermark
123.4