Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

High Growth World Stocks

Lovely

Last Login: 10/05/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.1%
since 10/03/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

It is planned that this portfolio only invests into high return on equity stocks. Therefore it is planned that only into stocks will be invested. It is planned that the portfolio will be rebalanced quaterly or when the manager things it is a good timing.

Master data

Symbol

WF000HROE1

Date created

10/03/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Rohstoffwerte

Thomas Dellmann

+27.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

AI Chartformationen

Patrick Sauer

+58.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

PEYOS Beste

Peyo Sivenov

+10.4%
Ø-Perf. per year