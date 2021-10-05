See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Grossunternehmen und Krypto

NicoJehle

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-10-05
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Es ist geplant mit Aktien einzelner Unternehmen zu handeln, teilweise auch Krypto.
Die durchschnittliche Investitionsdauer soll bei 2-4 Wochen liegen.
Als Informationsquelle dient hauptsächlich das Internet. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000JEHLE
Date created
2021-10-05
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

NicoJehle
Registered since 2021-10-05
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios