Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

LBC Bull Fund

lionburgcapital

Last Login: 11/08/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 11/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.43
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

It involves high risk, please evaluate your investments accordingly. Lion Burg Capital FM: AYBERK BINBIR It involves high risk, please evaluate your investments accordingly. Lion Burg Capital FM: AYBERK BINBIR

Master data

Symbol

WF000LBCBF

Date created

11/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+28.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+60.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year