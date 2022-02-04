See all wikifolios
Long Term Compounder

Compounder

Performance

  • +1.1 %
    since 2022-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.42×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Die Absicht dieses Portfolios ist eine Long term compounding basierend auf den Prinzipien von Peter Lynch und modernen Value-Investing-Prinzipien
- Basisinvestitionen brauchen steigende Umsätze, steigende Erträge und eine überschaubare Verschuldung
- Mix aus Large Caps, Small Caps und Micro Caps
- weltweit vertrieben in den USA, China, Europa und anderen Schwellenländern(indien)
- Gewichtung an aktuelles Risiko angepasst
- 15 Kernpositionen (beginnen Sie mit 5 %) und kleinere Positionen in Positionen mit geringem Risiko / hohen Gewinnen

Intention of this portfolio is long term compounding based on peter lynch principles and modern value investing principles
- Basic investments need increasing Revenus, increasing earnings and manageble debt
- mix of large caps, small caps and micro caps
- globally distributed in US, China, Europe and other EMs
- Weighting adjusted to reflect current risk
- 15 core positions (start with 5%) and smaller positions in low risk / high gain positions show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000LTC15
Date created
2022-01-28
Index level
High watermark
101.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Compounder
Registered since 2019-11-24
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

