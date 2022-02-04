Long Term Compounder

Recent events

Deutsch: Die aktuellen Marktlage ist sehr sind turbulent. Die Gewichtung dieses Portfolios ist derzeit höher in Richtung China, wo die Bewertungen vernünftig sind. Gute Qualitätsunternehmen wie Alibaba und Jd.com sind zu einem Rabatt erhältlich. Auch große Unternehmen wie Fairfax Financials sind mit Rabatt erhältlich. English: the current market conditions are turbulent. The weighting of this protfolio is currently higher towards china where the valuations are reasonable. Good quality companies like Alibaba and Jd.com are available at a discount. Also great companies like Fairfax Financials are available at dicount.