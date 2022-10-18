M1PlusPlus
+1.7%
since 10/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
1.18
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Inflation ist gekommen, um zu bleiben. Maßnahmen, die sich langfristig positiv auswirken, verursachen kurz- bis mittelfristig schmerzhafte Einschnitte in großen Teilen der Bevölkerung und sind daher politisch nicht umsetzbar.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000M1PPP
Date created
10/13/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0