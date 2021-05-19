See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

MC-Finanzberater-FB

MCFinanzBerater

Performance

  • -1.3 %
    since 2021-05-15
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.68×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Short on German automotive industry and bullish on everything Chinese. This Wikifolio also includes companies involved in manufacturing toilet paper and selling fruits. Quantom Computing makes up an additional smaller portion of this Wikifolio, and also engineering consultants. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000MIKFB
Date created
2021-05-15
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

MCFinanzBerater
Registered since 2021-05-15
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios