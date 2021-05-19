MC-Finanzberater-FB
Last Login: 2021-05-19
Performance
-
-1.3 %since 2021-05-15
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.68×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-17 at 10:44 amUS4592001014Price EUR 119.650 4.2 %
-
Sell 2021-05-17 at 10:43 amFR0000051732Price EUR 54.780 1.4 %
Trading Idea
Short on German automotive industry and bullish on everything Chinese. This Wikifolio also includes companies involved in manufacturing toilet paper and selling fruits. Quantom Computing makes up an additional smaller portion of this Wikifolio, and also engineering consultants. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000MIKFB
|
Date created
|2021-05-15
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-15