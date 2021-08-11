no Tenbagger but Multibagger
Performance
+0.5 %since 2021-08-07
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Comment 2021-08-07 at 10:29 am
Buy 2021-08-07 at 10:26 am DE000A0STSQ8 Price EUR 10.200 3.4 %
Trading Idea
Welche Aktien haben Potenzial für einen Multibagger?
Diese Frage wurde von Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in der Studie analysiert:
"The Makings of a Multibagger"
Inspiriert von dieser Studie und den Ergebnissen dieser Studie folgend wird das Portfolio nur aus Aktien mit diesem Potenzial zusammengestellt.
Originalstudie: Makings of a MultiBagge
What share has the potential for a multibagger?
This question was analysed by Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in the study:
"The Makings of a Multibagger"
Inspired by that study and following the findings in that study the portfolio ist compiled of only shares with that potential.
Study: "The Makings of a Multibagger"
What share has the potential for a multibagger?
This question was analysed by Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in the study:
"The Makings of a Multibagger"
Inspired by that study and following the findings in that study the portfolio ist compiled of only shares with that potential.
Study: "The Makings of a Multibagger"
Master data
Symbol
|WF000MUBAG
Date created
|2021-08-07
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Christian Walter
Registered since 2013-10-22
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis