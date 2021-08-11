no Tenbagger but Multibagger

Trading Idea

Welche Aktien haben Potenzial für einen Multibagger?

Diese Frage wurde von Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in der Studie analysiert:

"The Makings of a Multibagger"



Inspiriert von dieser Studie und den Ergebnissen dieser Studie folgend wird das Portfolio nur aus Aktien mit diesem Potenzial zusammengestellt.



Originalstudie: Makings of a MultiBagge



What share has the potential for a multibagger?

This question was analysed by Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in the study:

"The Makings of a Multibagger"



Inspired by that study and following the findings in that study the portfolio ist compiled of only shares with that potential.



Study: "The Makings of a Multibagger"

