no Tenbagger but Multibagger

Christian Walter
motleytrader

Performance

  • +0.5 %
    since 2021-08-07
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Welche Aktien haben Potenzial für einen Multibagger?
Diese Frage wurde von Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in der Studie analysiert:
"The Makings of a Multibagger"

Inspiriert von dieser Studie und den Ergebnissen dieser Studie folgend wird das Portfolio nur aus Aktien mit diesem Potenzial zusammengestellt.

Originalstudie: Makings of a MultiBagge

What share has the potential for a multibagger?
This question was analysed by Owen Stimpson, Max Schieferdecke und Elizabeth DeSouza in the study:
"The Makings of a Multibagger"

Inspired by that study and following the findings in that study the portfolio ist compiled of only shares with that potential.

Study: "The Makings of a Multibagger"
Master data

Symbol
WF000MUBAG
Date created
2021-08-07
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

motleytrader
Christian Walter
Registered since 2013-10-22
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

