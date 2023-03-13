Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MrKuhn

Paul Kuhn

 | PaulMcClaine

Last Login: 03/13/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+78.2%
since 02/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
25 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren, Wir sind Schüler und Schülerinnen aus der RBG Burgdorf in Deutschland und wollen unsere ersten Erfahrungen an der Börse machen. Wir danken Ihnen für diese Möglichkeit. MFG

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF000RBG50

Date created

02/16/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

186.5

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+21.0%
Ø-Perf. per year