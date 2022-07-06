swing 1
0.0%
since 07/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Swingtrading Erkenne ich Mittelfristige und Langfristige Möglichkeiten im Chart ? Gelingt es mir als Anleger mit einem Hauptberuf diese zu nutzen ? Neben den Möglichkeiten zum Trading wird auf eine effektive Dividendenrendite geachtet.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000SWTR1
Date created
07/04/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0