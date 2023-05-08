Thuja Green Giant
+3.3%
since 05/04/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Handelsstrategie besteht aus Assetselektion und Low Risk Trading auf Grundlage von Charttechnischer- und Fundamentalanalyse durch KI gestütztes Deepscanverfahren. Die von der volatilität abhängige Haltedauer ist kurz- bis mittelfristig.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF000TGG01
Date created
05/04/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
104.5