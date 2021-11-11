See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

To the Moon and back

Zertifikat2638

Performance

  • -0.4 %
    since 2021-10-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.32×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Ein Portfolio das auf den Mond fliegt und hoffentlich nicht abstürzt auf dem Weg.

Diese Portfolio verfolgt die Handelsstrategie: Buy high. Sell low! Unerfolgreich since 1999.

Established by Lehman Brothers. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF000TTMAB
Date created
2021-10-28
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Zertifikat2638
Registered since 2021-10-27
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios