Turnaround Brand Masters

alejandroclose

Last Login: 12/02/2023

+1.2%
since 11/30/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Trading Idea

Dedicated to investing in globally recognized companies with powerful brands currently experiencing turnaround phases. The strategy focuses on identifying such companies that demonstrate significant potential for rejuvenation, either through innovative leadership, strategic restructuring, or entering new markets. I believe these brands, with their established market presence and inherent value, are poised for a resurgence. This portfolio is ideal for investors who appreciate the enduring power of strong brands and seek to capitalize on the growth potential of their turnaround stories. We aim for a balance of risk and reward, leveraging the inherent resilience and adaptability of these established entities as they navigate their transformative journeys.

Master data

Symbol

WF000TURNA

Date created

11/30/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.1

Investment Universe

