Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Volatility Harvesting

ValueInvestor08

Last Login: 01/11/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.9%
since 01/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This portfolio will use a portfolio of 10-20 stock positions with fixed (relative) position sizes for volatility harvesting. Each position will be looked at individually and valued using a Discounted Free Cash Flow-Model. To maximise the effects of volatility harvesting, the positions will be as diversified (and uncorrelated) as possible while offering great expected returns and high volatility.

Master data

Symbol

WF000VOLAT

Date created

01/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+71.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+7.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+53.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Digitale Revolution

Philipp Haas

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year