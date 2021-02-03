See all wikifolios
PSebastianM

Performance

  • +6.4 %
    since 2021-02-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.65×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This Portfolio deals with different asset-classes which are evaluated using individual models.
The models used for stocks are mostly DCF and GARP.
For others asset classes Stock-to-Flow and DCF are along the most commonly used.
Economic as well as political factors can also play an important role in investment decisions.
Technical Analysis is only used for fine tuning these investment decisions as for example in specifying the timing and entrances in trades. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF000WIZAD
Date created
2021-02-02
Index level
High watermark
103.0

Trader

PSebastianM
Registered since 2021-02-02
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

