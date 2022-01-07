West World Trillion Dollar Club
Last Login: 2022-01-07
Performance
-
-0.5 %since 2022-01-06
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.86×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsComment 2022-01-06 at 02:03 pm
-
Buy 2022-01-06 at 01:52 pmUS30303M1027Price USD 324.694 15.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
This wikifolio contains stocks from companies valued about, at or over one billion dollars from the western world (Northamerica, Europe or Australia). It will hold its positions as long as the containing companies stay over one billion dollar and add new ones if necessary, the strategy or long term, conversation investing with the biggest players for proven returns. Equal weighting is used to distribute the value of the wiki folio. In case a new company is on the horizon to follow, parts of the others will be sold to raise the cash needed. If a holding needs to be kicked out, it will be completely sold and the remaining positions increased. Volatility is no concern and dividends will be reinvested equally. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF000WWTDC
|
Date created
|2022-01-06
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-08-15
Decision making
- Technical analysis