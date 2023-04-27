Skip to content
YAMAMOTO

Karoshi

Last Login: 04/27/2023

-4.3%
since 03/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.9%
Max loss
1.85
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
36 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Long only equity strategy using sentiment based data to derive market probabilities. Usually between 15 to 25 orders per year Expected maximum loss should not exceed 35%, no stop losses triggered. ...

Master data

Symbol

WF000YMMTO

Date created

03/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

