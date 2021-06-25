MultipleOpportunities
Last Login: 2021-06-25
Performance
-
-0.2 %since 2021-06-24
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.79×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-06-24 at 09:37 pmUS3682872078Price EUR 6.420 3.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Basically, global opportunities are exploited. The focus is more on value stocks and opportunities that are considered large might make up big positions. In the current interest rate environment, the main focus is on equities. Most of the time, the portfolio should include about 20 positions. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00125689
|
Date created
|2021-06-24
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-06-24
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis