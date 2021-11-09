See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

IONIC Sustainable Wealth

LeonardGottwald

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-11-04
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The goal of the IONIC Sustainable Wealth is the sustainable asset growth.
The Wikifolia follows a long-term strategy which means an investment horizon of at least five years. The sustainable creation of values is achieved by investing mainly in productive assets. For this purpose, the Wikifolia attempts to skim off the profits of the global economy in a diversified manner. A smaller part of the Wikifolia is invested in little or no volatile assets in order to have the opportunity to rebalance in phases of a weak global economy. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00180401
Date created
2021-11-04
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

LeonardGottwald
Registered since 2021-06-15
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios