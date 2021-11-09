IONIC Sustainable Wealth
Last Login: 2021-11-09
Performance
-
-0.2 %since 2021-11-04
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-11-04 at 09:18 pmDE000A0S9GB0Price EUR 49.982 5.0 %
-
Sell 2021-11-04 at 09:14 pmIE00BKM4GZ66Price EUR 31.242 39.9 %
Trading Idea
The goal of the IONIC Sustainable Wealth is the sustainable asset growth.
The Wikifolia follows a long-term strategy which means an investment horizon of at least five years. The sustainable creation of values is achieved by investing mainly in productive assets. For this purpose, the Wikifolia attempts to skim off the profits of the global economy in a diversified manner. A smaller part of the Wikifolia is invested in little or no volatile assets in order to have the opportunity to rebalance in phases of a weak global economy. show more
The Wikifolia follows a long-term strategy which means an investment horizon of at least five years. The sustainable creation of values is achieved by investing mainly in productive assets. For this purpose, the Wikifolia attempts to skim off the profits of the global economy in a diversified manner. A smaller part of the Wikifolia is invested in little or no volatile assets in order to have the opportunity to rebalance in phases of a weak global economy. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00180401
|
Date created
|2021-11-04
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-06-15