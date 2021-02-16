See all wikifolios
marketscope

marketscope

Performance

  • +93.5 %
    since 2017-10-26
  • +68.9 %
    1 Year
  • +22.0 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -40.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Marketscope investiert in Assets mit einem Chance Risiko Profil von mindestens 3:1.
Diese Assets findet man häufig in intakten steilen Trends oder an markanten Trendumkehrpunkten.
Es wird eine selbst entwickelte professionelle "Stand-Alone"-Analyse Methode eingesetzt. Das Basis Chart-Tool kombiniert Point&Figure und Elliot-Waves zu einem Gesamtbild.
Master data

Symbol
WF001A2F3S
Date created
2017-10-26
Index level
High watermark
189.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

marketscope
Registered since 2017-10-26
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

