ARK Auto Tech and Rob

Lennart Pomreinke
LenReinke

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-03-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Dieses Wikifolio stellt den ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF von Cathy Woods nach. Es stimmt prozentual nicht immer zu 100% genau überein, es werden allerdings die gleichen Unternehmen abgebildet.
Dadurch soll gewährleistet werden, dass die ARK ETFs handelbar sind. Aktuell sind die ARK ETF nur in Amerika handelbar. show more
Master data

Symbol
WF00ARKQQQ
Date created
2021-03-17
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

LenReinke
Lennart Pomreinke
Registered since 2020-08-26
Top wikifolios

