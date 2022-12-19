Register
Active Tradehedge

TimeToTrade

Last Login: 12/19/2022

-8.9%
since 11/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-12.8%
Max loss
-
Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
24 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

A master trades strategy, which includes a combination of short and long trading strategies. The program is hedged to maximize returns during times of financial turmoil and generally managed in short-term swings to diversify the portfolio. Trade with caution. I'm young and inexperienced, so trade carefully before the results are known. Don't invest in my portfolio if you want to have a save wikifolio. The time has come to show how good the wikifolio is.

Master data

Symbol

WF00ATRADE

Date created

11/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

