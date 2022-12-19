Active Tradehedge

A master trades strategy, which includes a combination of short and long trading strategies. The program is hedged to maximize returns during times of financial turmoil and generally managed in short-term swings to diversify the portfolio. Trade with caution. I'm young and inexperienced, so trade carefully before the results are known. Don't invest in my portfolio if you want to have a save wikifolio. The time has come to show how good the wikifolio is.