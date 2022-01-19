See all wikifolios
Consumer Credit and Banking

bash

Performance

  • -1.7 %
    since 2022-01-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.96×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The goal of this portfolio is to provide exceptional above-average returns while picking as little stocks as necessary and still maintaining a relatively risk-averse level of diversification.
Generally, the portfolio aims to only include consumer credit and investment banking stocks.
Master data

Symbol
WF00CREDIT
Date created
2022-01-17
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

bash
Registered since 2021-12-07
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

