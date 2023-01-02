Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

DFG Conviction

DFG

Last Login: 01/02/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-10.9%
since 05/18/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-19.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
229 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Geography: Unconstrained Holding period: 3-5 years, exception for up to 25% of tactical investments (less than 1 year) Market cap: Unconstrained Diversification: Concentrated portfolio with 10-25 positions

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF00DFGCON

Date created

05/18/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

88.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+19.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

AAA Chance Invest

Klaus Mestekemper

+6.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+22.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+24.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year