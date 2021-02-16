See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Disruptive Tech Stocks

TechGrowth

Performance

  • +9.6 %
    since 2021-01-21
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -8.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

A quantiative tech stocks strategy investing in the most innovating and disruptive tech stocks in the market.
The strategy's main universe are all stocks traded on US exchanges.
The goal is to beat the performance of the Nasdaq 100 over a 5 year rolling period.
The strategy can invest in derivatives and the strategy will go into cash once a long term downtrend is identified.
Overall the goal is to deliver high rewards and protect from long term downtrends. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF00DTS100
Date created
2021-01-21
Index level
High watermark
113.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

TechGrowth
Registered since 2020-09-11
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios