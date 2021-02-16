Disruptive Tech Stocks
Last Login: 2021-02-16
Performance
-
+9.6 %since 2021-01-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-8.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-01-21 at 06:44 pmUS60770K1079Price EUR 109.940 20.3 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
A quantiative tech stocks strategy investing in the most innovating and disruptive tech stocks in the market.
The strategy's main universe are all stocks traded on US exchanges.
The goal is to beat the performance of the Nasdaq 100 over a 5 year rolling period.
The strategy can invest in derivatives and the strategy will go into cash once a long term downtrend is identified.
Overall the goal is to deliver high rewards and protect from long term downtrends. show more
The strategy's main universe are all stocks traded on US exchanges.
The goal is to beat the performance of the Nasdaq 100 over a 5 year rolling period.
The strategy can invest in derivatives and the strategy will go into cash once a long term downtrend is identified.
Overall the goal is to deliver high rewards and protect from long term downtrends. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF00DTS100
|
Date created
|2021-01-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|113.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-09-11