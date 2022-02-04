See all wikifolios
Unpopular And Underrated Stocks

Dirk Stadelmann
Bred

Performance

  • +0.3 %
    since 2022-02-03
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.48×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

More and more investors are avoiding investments in specific sectors. But many of these companies will continue to develop positively in the future.
In addition, these shares have one thing in common: Measured in terms of their dominant market position, the sales generated and, above all, the profits and returns, their intrinsic value and their share prices, the stocks are cheap to buy.
Shares from various industries are by no means overlooked by the financial world; on the contrary, many investors are deliberately avoiding them these days. However, it is not the stock market that generates positive sales for companies, but the free market and the end customer. So why not profit from it?
The energy sector in particular shows that companies have a high, if sometimes hidden, capacity for innovation and that ecological risks have long been priced in.
So the aim is to invest in shares of underrated companies - sometimes marked as ethically incorrect. show more

Master data

Symbol
WF00EUPS01
Date created
2022-02-03
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Bred
Dirk Stadelmann
Registered since 2013-01-10
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

